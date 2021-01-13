Black History Month speakers available for virtual events

Libraries, schools, senior centers, and other not-for-profit organizations are invited to book speakers through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau for Black History Month programming in February. Humanities Nebraska (HN) subsidizes costs to make these professional speakers widely available throughout the state.

Many speakers are available for both virtual and in-person events, allowing organizers and speakers to determine what is the most prudent form of presentation for their audience and social distancing concerns. Topics range from Audacious — the largest African-American settlement in Nebraska — to African-American art forms, to biographies about famous African-American people, to historic accounts.

Since last summer, HN has allowed organizations to pay a reduced processing fee ($25) to book a speaker for a virtual program through Facebook Live, Zoom, or a similar online platform. If the organization and speaker agree to publicly post the recorded program via a platform such as YouTube, HN will waive the processing fee entirely. The hosting organization and the speaker will work together on the details of the program as they do with a usual in-person program. Application for a speaker must be made at least 30 days in advance of the desired program date.

HN recently revamped its online Speakers Bureau catalog to make it easier to search for topics. Interested organizations can view the catalog and find application requirements at humanitiesnebraska.org/catalog.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.