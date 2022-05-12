Co-conspirator in fraudulent documents case resided in Fremont

United States Attorney Jan Sharp on Thursday announced that Estuardo Hernando Ruiz-Orozco, 51, of Guatemala was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha, for conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents.

Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Ruiz-Orozco to 24 months imprisonment.

Before sentencing, Ruiz-Orozco had forfeited $17,561 as proceeds or property facilitating the fraudulent document scheme. There is no parole in the federal system.

After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. Ruiz-Orozco will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities after completing his sentence to imprisonment.

In the spring of 2020, law enforcement officers investigating an identity theft matter involving the use of a deceased person’s Social Security number learned that fraudulent identity documents could be obtained from a co-conspirator residing in Fremont.

During the course of the year, investigators made several purchases of fraudulent documents (Social Security cards, state driver’s licenses, and lawful permanent resident cards (I-551s) from the co-conspirator, who was receiving dozens of packages originating in California through the U.S. Mail.

Investigators determined that another co-conspirator residing in Pomona, California, was the source of the fraudulent documents mailed to Nebraska. Investigators determined that Ruiz-Orozco, living in Wakefield, Nebraska, was also selling fraudulent documents obtained from the California supplier.

On Oct. 7, 2020, an undercover officer ordered fraudulent identity documents from Ruiz-Orozco. On Oct. 15, 2020, the defendant produced a driver’s license, an I-551, and a Social Security card to the undercover officer.

Investigators planned and executed coordinated arrests of the defendants on April 14, 2021. Investigators obtained warrants to search the Nebraska defendants’ residences and cars, yielding dozens of counterfeit federal and state identity cards, blank card stock for use in producing fraudulent documents, and nine notebooks containing customer names and biographical information.

The trial for the remaining defendants is scheduled for June 21.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General, and the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

