Man sentenced to prison for 153 months

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced Friday that Roman Perales, 22, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha, for assault with intent to commit a felony and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Perales to 153 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Following Perales’ term of imprisonment, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.

On July 25, 2019, an altercation occurred outside of a residence in Winnebago, Neb., where Perales was at. Perales grabbed a .22 caliber rifle and fired it multiple times at individuals outside of the residence. A female victim was shot in the arm and bled from an open injury.

After shooting the first victim, Perales approached a second female in a vehicle. The second victim told Perales that she was not involved in the altercation and just wanted to go home. Perales pointed the rifle at her face and threatened her. Perales later fled the scene and hid the ammunition and the rifle.

At the time of the incident, Perales was on federal supervised release for a prior felony conviction. He was previously convicted on June 15, 2015, of assault with intent to commit any felony, in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska.

The case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Winnebago Police Department.

