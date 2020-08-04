You have permission to edit this article.
Death of 37-year-old Grand Island man found lying in yard is ruled a homicide
  • Updated
Body found in a yard on 14th Street

Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate the scene where a body was found in the yard at 303 E. 14th St. on Tuesday morning in Grand Island. The body of a man is hidden by black-cloth barriers. 

 Barrett Stinson, Grand Island Independent

Grand Island police have concluded that a 37-year-old man found dead Tuesday morning was the victim of a homicide.

The body of Devlin R. Kenney was found lying in the yard in front of 303 E. 14th St.

Police believe that Kenney was the victim of a felony assault.

Kenney did not live at the home, said Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott. But police believe he died outside of it.

Police were called to the scene at about 7:10 a.m. A person who lives in the home “happened to look out their window this morning when they got up and saw him laying there,” Elliott said.

He would not reveal whether Kenney was shot or assaulted with an object.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Police believe Kenney probably died within an hour or two of officers’ arrival.

