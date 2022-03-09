DHHS issuing benefits to families that did not receive Summer P-EBT benefits

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will disburse Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) funds to eligible families that missed Summer 2021 P-EBT benefits on March 11.

School-age children were eligible for Summer P-EBT benefits if they were approved for free or reduced-price meals for the last month of school in 2021, or if they applied for free or reduced-price meals by August 13, 2021, and were approved by their school.

P-EBT is a USDA program designed to provide cash benefits on an EBT card to purchase food. The purpose of this program is to provide benefits to children who lost access to food due to COVID-19 related school closures or adjusted hours or attendance.

Summer P-EBT benefit amounts are $375 per eligible child and this is a one-time payment for the Summer period of May 13, 2021, through August 13, 2021. School districts reported eligible schoolchildren to the Department of Education (NDE), NDE then provided the data to DHHS. DHHS will issue Summer P-EBT benefits to 17,343 eligible children for a total of $6,503,625 in benefits. DHHS will be announcing a fourth round of P-EBT benefits in the near future.

Families that received Summer P-EBT benefits during September 2021 or October 2021, will not receive additional Summer P-EBT benefits.

