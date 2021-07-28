DHHS’ Vital Records Office changing location

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is relocating the Lincoln DHHS Vital Records Office from the Gold’s Building, located at 1050 N. St., to the Nebraska State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South (first floor), Lincoln, on Monday, Aug. 2.
Support Local Journalism
The Lincoln office will continue to operate this week with no disruption of services. DHHS teammates will be available at the Gold’s location until noon on Friday, July 30. The phone number, 402-471-2871, will remain the same.
For more information on the services provided, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Vital-Records-Service-Options.aspx.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.