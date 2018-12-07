Artwork created by area youths will be featured in the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) national poster contest in Washington D.C.
The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) recently announced state winners of the 2018 NRD Poster Contest – where K-12 students from across the state are encouraged to participate by designing and drawing a poster related to conserving natural resources.
This year, the poster contest theme was “Watersheds: Our Water, Our Home.”
“This poster contest goes deeper than just kids drawing pretty pictures,” Erika Hill, public relations director of NARD, said. “It’s a way to get them thinking about what it truly means to conserve our natural resources and to learn about watersheds and other important parts of Nebraska’s resources.”
This year’s state contest included winners from Dodge and Colfax Counties including Emma Lienemann from Dodge who won the K-1st Grade division and Luke Belina from Clarkson who won the 2-3rd Grade division.
Other state winners include Naomi Busenitz from Nenzel (4-6th Grade), Brooke Milam from Thedford (7-9th Grade) and Zoey Kreikemeier from West Point (10-12th Grade).
All five youth posters will now move to the NACD national poster contest in Washington D.C. where judges will determine overall winners from states across the country. Each first place winner at the national level will receive a $100 cash prize. Second place winners will receive $50.
National winners will be announced during the 2019 NACD Annual Meeting in San Antonio.
According to Hill, Typically the NRDs send poster contest information out to area teachers who then introduce the poster contest to their classrooms and encourage their students to compete.
She added that if individual students want to participate outside of the classroom they can submit entries to their local natural resources district.
For K-12 students in Fremont, entries should be sent to the Lower Platte North NRD’s headquarters at 511 Commercial Park Road in Wahoo by mailing to PO Box 126, Wahoo, NE 68066.
Students interested in participating can also contact Hill at NARD at 402-471-7672 or email at ehill@nrdnet.org to get signed up to participate in next year’s contest.
The theme of the 2019 NACD Poster Contest is “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper.”
Hill says the contests strive to get youth involved and interested in environmental stewardship.
“We hope they grow up with an interest in learning more and doing their part to continue creating a sustainable future for us all,” she said.