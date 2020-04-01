Governor to answer questions during Thursday town hall meeting

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer questions from Nebraskans during another one-hour NET News town hall meeting about COVID-19 and the state’s response at 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, April 2.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations. It will also be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook.

Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions can be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.

Along with Ricketts, questions will be answered by Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and John Albin, commissioner of labor for Nebraska.