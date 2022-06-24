 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Citizens for Voter ID plan town hall event in Fremont

Voting

Citizens for Voter ID will be having a series of town halls across Nebraska featuring Gov. Pete Ricketts.

A town hall is planned in Fremont at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at LA Fire Proof Door Co., 325 N. Main St.

Voter ID petitions will be available to sign at each event. The governor and Citizens for Voter ID will make remarks before taking questions. This event is open to the public.

Any questions regarding the event should be directed to Citizens for Voter ID at 402-470-1187.

Tags

