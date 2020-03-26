Congressional candidate Barbara Ramsey looks to relate to constituents

Barbara Ramsey grew up in a small northwest Iowa town whose only claim to fame was having the World’s Largest Popcorn Ball.
Now the 1st Congressional District candidate is hoping to earn a spot representing the district for the U.S. House. The position is currently held by incumbent Jeff Fortenberry.
This is the first time Ramsey has run for an elected position. Even though she’s never run for office before, Ramsey said she has a strong background in government.
Ramsey graduated with a degree in Information Technology, which led to a job as a Technical Sales Engineer. Through that job, Ramsey gained experience working in budget design, network implementation and has designed courthouses, sheriff’s offices and city halls. She also has experience working with a federal contractor.
Ramsey currently lives in Bellevue, where she works at CHI Health.
Ramsey’s policies center around healthcare, trade and equal rights for women and the LGBTQ population.
Ramsey said healthcare has been a key talking point between herself and voters during the campaign. She said she plans to invest in Medicare-For-All. Implementing the system would lower costs to the American healthcare system and would cover everything from physical to mental healthcare.
“I don’t care what we call it, but we must recognize universal healthcare as a right and join the rest of the world in applying it,” she said.
Ending the current trade war remains one of Ramsey’s main talking points as she moves forward throughout her campaign. On her website, Ramsey notes a Nebraska Farm Bureau figure which estimated that Nebraska farmers would lose $943 million in revenue in 2019 due to tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump.
She said she will fight to repeal a section of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 that would allow the current and future administration to impose tariffs or a trade war without going through Congress first.
“No further administration can enact a trade war without going through Congress. That’s one of my big things,” she said.
Ramsey also discussed her belief in focusing on equality for women and the district’s LGBTQ population, a cause that she said is close to her heart as she identifies as a trans woman.
Ramsey was a strong supporter of the Equality Act, which passed the House in May 2019. The act would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on one’s sex, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry voted against the bill.
“It’s really hard for us to maintain a job or get hired because of who we are,” she said. “It’s something that has happened to me. Finding a job has been difficult as a trans woman and it’s the same story for several other people.”
Ramsey added that she was the only pro-choice candidate running in the field.
“It’s important to me to advocate for women’s rights,” she said. “As a trans woman, I’m able to understand that. We have a ways to go through society and it’s important to stand up for those rights.”
Ramsey said one of the key differences between her and Fortenberry doesn’t lie in policy. She said she’s made an effort to focus on approachability, while Fortenberry has done the opposite.
“He has the habit of not talking to voters and being there for them,” she said. “He has no rural history at all.”
Ramsey said her background growing up on a farm and stacking hay, combined with her local and federal government background, make her an approachable and experienced candidate.
“People really want a representative,” she said. “What people love most about me is that I’m just like them.”
Ramsey said she shies away from political speak, focusing on the importance of sharing a conversation with the members of her district.
“Out in Wahoo, I met a couple of farmers and they said they were expecting just another politician and they appreciated how down to earth I was,” she said. “I think that’s important. Even though I’ve worked with the government I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. I have all this experience and knowledge that I relate to them.”
She said her life experience has given her a strong advantage throughout the campaign.
“I think it’s huge to my campaign,” she said. “I’ve traveled the district and met with people one-on-one and talked for hours on end. They think I’m a real person and our job is to make people’s lives better for them.”
