Congressional candidate Barbara Ramsey looks to relate to constituents

Ramsey added that she was the only pro-choice candidate running in the field.

“It’s important to me to advocate for women’s rights,” she said. “As a trans woman, I’m able to understand that. We have a ways to go through society and it’s important to stand up for those rights.”

Ramsey said one of the key differences between her and Fortenberry doesn’t lie in policy. She said she’s made an effort to focus on approachability, while Fortenberry has done the opposite.

“He has the habit of not talking to voters and being there for them,” she said. “He has no rural history at all.”

Ramsey said her background growing up on a farm and stacking hay, combined with her local and federal government background, make her an approachable and experienced candidate.

“People really want a representative,” she said. “What people love most about me is that I’m just like them.”

Ramsey said she shies away from political speak, focusing on the importance of sharing a conversation with the members of her district.