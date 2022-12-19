DMV shares tips for new plate issuance year

Next year, 2023, marks the beginning of the new license plate issuance cycle. Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plate options have significantly increased with the expansion of the number of available specialty plates.

There are currently 52 different specialty plates available and can be found on the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/dvr/license-plates.

For Nebraskans who are considering choosing a specialty plate option in 2023, there are steps to take to ensure success and save time. The first and most important is to plan ahead. It takes five weeks to process, produce, and deliver specialty plates so the order needs to be received by the DMV five to six weeks before you plan to register your vehicle.

Secondly, the quickest and easiest way to order a specialty plate is to go online at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services. You will need to have your current registration or title information available to complete the ordering process. The specialty plates will be delivered to the local county treasurer’s office, and you will be notified when your plates are ready for pick up if you select the option for email notifications.

Nebraskans renewing their vehicle registration who desire the standard general issuance license plate or to retain their current specialty plate do not need to place any special orders. Registration renewal including reissuance of license plates may be completed online at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

The Nebraska DMV in conjunction with its partners at the county treasurer offices across Nebraska will issue over 2.2 million plates in 2023.