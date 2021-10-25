New Nebraska DMV Service tracks driver’s license and ID deliveries

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has launched an online service that tracks the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The new service allows customers who have ordered a new license or state ID card to track their card while it is in transit. After applying for a new document, customers will be able to see online when their document has been printed and mailed. Once a document has been mailed, expect it to arrive within 10 days via the U.S. Postal Service.

The service can be accessed at the DMV website, dmv.nebraska.gov, and instructions will be provided to all applicants on their temporary document. The information will be accessible for 90 days, so those who apply for multiple documents may see more than one listed online.

Previously, the only way to check on the mailing status of a license was to contact the DMV directly during business hours. Now, customers can freely access that information any time from their own computers or phones. Since launching about a month ago, more than 4,000 customers have already taken advantage of the new service.

Many DMV services can be accessed any time at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

