New online service will allow for printing temporary licenses

Beginning Oct. 1, Nebraska drivers after renewing their driver license will have the option to print their temporary license at home. Previously, when renewing a driver license online, the only way to obtain a temporary driver license while waiting for the new license to be printed and delivered, was to visit a DMV office.

To accommodate the added convenience, design changes have been made to the temporary license to ensure it can be printed at home from any standard printer. The new design will be printable on an 8.5-by-11 sheet of paper and will no longer feature a photo.

“Most Nebraskans are able to renew their driver license online twice, meaning they only need to visit a DMV office once every 15 years,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “A permanent driver license can take up to 20 days to be delivered, so the added convenience of renewing and printing from home, creates a much more accessible option for our customers.”