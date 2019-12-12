Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following area appointee is unpaid and not subject to Legislative confirmation: Cheryl L. Montgomery, Fremont, Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities.
The following area appointee is unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation: Matthew O’Daniel, Arlington, Nebraska Motor Vehicle Licensing Board.
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.