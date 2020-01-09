Gov. Pete Ricketts will be hosting a Fremont Town Hall meeting at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in Midland University’s Private Dining Room.
The stop in Fremont is part of the governor’s annual State of the State fly around. The public is welcome to attend.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Other stops on the tour include: Grand Island, North Platte, Scottsbluff, McCook, Broken Bow, Ord, Hastings and Beatrice.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.