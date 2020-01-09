{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts will be hosting a Fremont Town Hall meeting at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in Midland University’s Private Dining Room.

The stop in Fremont is part of the governor’s annual State of the State fly around. The public is welcome to attend.

Other stops on the tour include: Grand Island, North Platte, Scottsbluff, McCook, Broken Bow, Ord, Hastings and Beatrice.

