Humanities Nebraska launches letter-exchange program

Humanities Nebraska (HN) has introduced a new letter-exchange program called “Dear Stranger.” Originally conceived by Oregon Humanities, “Dear Stranger” will connect people from all over the state by inviting Nebraskans to write a letter to someone they’ve never met.

“In this time of pandemic, our goal with ‘Dear Stranger’ is to offer Nebraskans of different backgrounds, experiences, and beliefs an opportunity to connect and share their thoughts and stories,” said Chris Sommerich, HN executive director.

The premise is simple: Write a letter, get a letter, and make a new connection. Humanities Nebraska staff and volunteers will match each letter received with a counterpart from a different part of the state. After the first anonymous exchange, each pair of letter writers is free to share contact information to continue the conversation.

For letter writers who are interested, HN has offered the following prompt for the first round of letters, which must be postmarked by July 31, 2020: When you look back at your life in 2020, what stories do you think you will tell about this time and what you learned about yourself?