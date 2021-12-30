 Skip to main content
Nebraska DMV reveals new specialty license plate

Nebraska specialty license plate

The new Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water specialty plate will be sold at the cost of $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or $40 annually for a custom message.

 Courtesy

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will offer a new specialty license plate for purchase beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The new Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water specialty plate will be sold at the cost of $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or $40 annually for a custom message. The fees from the plate will be distributed to a fund that will be used for programs that raise awareness and educate the public, especially children, on water safety and the importance of staying away from water unless accompanied by an adult.

All specialty plates can be purchased online at dmv.nebraska.gov/services. Plates will be delivered to the purchaser’s county treasurer.

