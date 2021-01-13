Nebraskans can access NDOT virtual open house

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently announced the availability of a virtual online open house for its 2040 Statewide Transportation Plan. The virtual open house provides Nebraskans with an opportunity to review the planning process and provide feedback on the plan’s goals, objectives, and strategies for the next 20 years of transportation in Nebraska.

The virtual open house provides visitors with an opportunity to review key milestones in the long-range planning process, including an analysis of the current conditions of the Nebraska transportation system and the factors identified as most likely to have an impact on the future of transportation. The plan’s goals, objectives, and a selection of recommendations are available for review as well as a preview of next steps as NDOT works toward finalizing the plan document.

The virtual open house can be accessed on the 2040 Statewide Transportation Plan’s website at: 2040NDOTvoh.com. The comment period will remain open until Jan. 18. Paper copies of the open house materials can be accessed at any of the NDOT District Offices.

