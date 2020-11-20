 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraskland photo contest to be featured in later edition.
View Comments

Nebraskland photo contest to be featured in later edition.

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Game and Parks

The 2020 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest, originally slated to run in the January 2021 edition of the outdoors magazine, is now expected to be featured in March.

The decision to delay the print date was made after a recent change to Instagram’s hashtag search feature limited the number of viewable contest entries. The social media platform plans to restore hashtag searches, but has yet to set a date for the function to return.

The contest deadline for submissions remains Nov. 22, 2020. Contest categories include wildlife, scenic, recreation and flora. All photos must be taken in Nebraska and must be submitted on Instagram using the hashtag #Nebraskland2020.

First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, and submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff.

Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.org/photocontest.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News