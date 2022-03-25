Three Nebraska businesses honored at NBDC awards

A company in Herman was among three recognized recently by the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) at the 2021 NBDC Business Awards.

Birds Eye Robotics in Herman received Innovation Business of the Year Award.

The company supports poultry farmers through their autonomous robotic solutions, which includes broiler houses, commercial feeders, water lines and migration fences.

NBDC awards businesses that “demonstrated business success through job creation and sustainability, sales growth, successful government contracting, innovation in product or service offerings, and other business achievements,” according to a recent press release.

Catherine Lang, state director at NBDC, commended Birds Eye Robotics and other businesses.

“It is an honor to come together to celebrate these extraordinary businesses and share their stories,” Lang said.

The other two businesses were Appsky in Omaha, which received Champion of Small Business, and Fuller Construction in Chadron, which received Government Contractor of the Year.

Appsky is an agency specializing in design, software, and consulting. Appsky works with development of custom software for businesses.

Fuller Construction provides construction services in Northwest Nebraska and surrounding areas.

During the past 63 years, Fuller Construction has completed almost 5,000 projects, including: residential, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare. Fuller is also responsible for many government projects.

“Their accomplishments and growth over the last year are quite impressive,” Lang said. “They are wonderful examples of how businesses are the backbone of Nebraska, while creating jobs, building strong communities and supporting the Nebraska economy.”

The awards ceremony took place March 14, at the AKRS Champion’s Club in Lincoln.

