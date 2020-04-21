Town hall meeting set for Thursday on NET

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be answering questions from Nebraskans during another live, one-hour NET News town hall meeting about COVID-19 and the state’s response at 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, April 23, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations.

Along with Gov. Ricketts, questions will be answered by Dannette Smith, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. James Linder, chief executive officer of Nebraska Medicine.

“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET. It will also be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook. The program will include subtitles in Spanish.

Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions can be submitted online at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.

They can also be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.