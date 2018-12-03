Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt from Dec. 8-16.
This hunt will be refuge wide and antlerless only. All refuge roads and nature trails at Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Dec. 8-16 to ensure public safety and facilitate a white-tailed deer hunt.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt on the weekend of Dec. 8-9. During the hunt weekend, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure public safety and facilitate a white-tailed deer hunt. The visitor center will remain accessible and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education and interpretation.
DeSoto & Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges are located north of Omaha. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Blair. Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge, managed by staff at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, is located east of U.S. Highway 75 near Fort Calhoun.