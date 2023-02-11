The City of Fremont will benefit from several state grants awarded to both the city and the organization Keep Fremont Beautiful. The three local grants from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy total $165,388.

Two grants are for Keep Fremont Beautiful and, according to executive director Casey Vaughan, will be used for community education to promote recycling efforts as well as a household waste and paper recycling event.

The third grant is for the City of Fremont’s scrap tire recycling event, but was applied for and will be administered by KFB’s staff, she added.

“That scrap tire event … so many people have been asking about that for several years. We had quite a few people asking for this. The last time a scrap tire event was held for Dodge County was 2019. I did apply to 2021 and 2022, and we did not receive funding in those years,” Vaughan said. “It is going to be Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christensen Field and it will be open to all Dodge County (residents).”

The event will allow residents – not businesses – to bring car, truck, semi-truck and tractor tires with their rims removed to Christensen Field where they will be accepted before being sent to a tire recycling facility. The tire event grant was for $46,110.

“We are not going to be accepting tires from dealers or recyclers or those that accept a fee for tires. This is for people cleaning up their properties. It is free,” she explained. “We may be limiting the number of times we allow people to bring, but that has not been finalized yet.”

The educational-focused grant will be used for a variety of classes, seminars and an environmental field day for regional fourth-grade students that will occur in April. The grant for that effort totaled $93,057.

“That allows us to host kindergarten presentations for all Fremont Public Schools. We do second-grade presentations in the fall. We also host in April a huge environmental fair. We expect 470 students to attend that,” Vaughan added.

A third event will be paper shredding and other household waste event on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon also at Christensen Field. The grant for the program was $26,221.

“That will cover our household hazardous waste event. That is also one of the community paper shredding (events) here. That grant also covers our Fremont Parks concession stands program over the summer,” she said. “(Parks) that have those concession stands that are generating bottles and trash…we put out recycling barrels there and work with the city for recycling in the summer.”

Vaughan said Keep Fremont Beautiful does a grant report on a quarterly basis, which is then submitted to the state, which reimburses the group through the grant fund pool.

“We are so thankful to continue working the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. We are able to provide these educational opportunities and recycling and proper hazardous waste disposal events to residents in Fremont and Dodge County,” Vaughan added. “It is a great way to fulfill our mission of improving waste handling programs in the community and engaging our citizens to take a greater responsibility for the local environment.”