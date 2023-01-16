State of the City address slated for Tuesday

The successes seen by Fremont in 2022 will be highlighted on Tuesday, Jan. 17, by Mayor Joey Spellerberg during the annual "State of the City" address.

The event is hosted in conjunction with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Fremont Golf Club.

Spellerberg said he was excited to tell the positive stories of Fremont, whether about people or issues, to attendees at the event. He wanted to keep some of his presentation a mystery in order to not reveal all he intends to praise or address, but he said many topics will be touched on in the speech.

“It will be a recap of 2022, and I’ll be highlighting a few key people and organizations that really a difference. We really had record growth and development, which I’ll be speaking on,” he said. “Not only all the new schools, but the library and to our road projects. I’ll try to do my best to wrap up the whole year.”

Now halfway through his first term as mayor, Spellerberg said he and others believe Fremont is on the cusp of its greatest period of change in recent memory.

“Fremont is really going through a transformation. That is what I’m going to be talking about. As mayor, what I’m going to be talking about is how great it is for me to see all the great things people are doing, and bring that into one speech,” he added. “This is not about me, or any one person. It is about what the community together has done. I’m excited about it.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. The cost is $30 per person, which includes lunch, and tables of up to eight guests can be secured as ‘VIP’ seating for $260.

For more information, contact the chamber staff at 402-721-2641.