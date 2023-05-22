Governor Jim Pillen is urging Nebraskans to submit nominations for ServeNebraska's ninth annual Step Forward Awards. The Step Forward Awards are the most prestigious awards given to volunteers in Nebraska and celebrate those who go above and beyond to serve their community.

Award recipients will be selected by the governor and honored at the 2023 Step Forward Awards ceremony in the fall. Businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals they wish to recognize for their efforts. Nominations must be submitted by July 1, 2023.

Nomination categories include Adult Volunteer, Youth Volunteer Leadership, Senior Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Corporate Community Volunteer, National Service, Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer, and Lifetime Achievement.

ServeNebraska is governed by an 18-member, bipartisan board appointed by the governor. The commission exists to strengthen communities through collaboration, volunteering, and national service. For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov/awards.