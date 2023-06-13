First, they heard history.

Then, they saw history.

What the thousands of folks in Columbus and Fremont heard on Sunday morning, June 11, was the steamy and throaty horn whistle of one of the most iconic and historic steam locomotives still in use.

What they eventually saw was a black behemoth of steam from the past rolling down the railroad tracks, bellowing pasty white clouds of steam and spurts of hot water from its sides like an angry bull snorting on a cold Nebraska morning.

The spectacle that thousands of onlookers, train lovers and plain old curious folks gathered to see, hear and feel on Sunday, June 11, was the historic Union Pacific “Big Boy” 4014, the world’s largest stream engine locomotive. The historic train passed through the two cities on its way to Omaha.

People of all ages — from toddlers and children to teenagers, their parents and elderly citizens — stood in awe of the massive black steel machine in Columbus, Fremont, and dozens of rural places in between.

The fans of the train gathered in town centers, along lonely gravel roads and in fields of corn and soybeans in between the two cities, waiting to catch a glimpse — and an earful of the unforgettable blasts of the train’s horn — while getting photographs and videos to share with friends and relatives.

Ed Dickens Jr., the manager and senior engineer of the “Big Boy” for Union Pacific, piloted the steam locomotive into Columbus and on to Omaha, orchestrating the controls of the huge piece of history adroitly while letting out musical whistles of the train’s horn with deft flicks of his wrist.

“As you look out in the crowd, you can see so many people … look at the smiling faces. They really enjoy the ambience of the steam locomotive,” he said. “The whistle, everything you are experiencing, they are experiencing it on a different level … the sights, the sounds, the smells. You can feel this thing rolling into town.”

The Union Pacific allowed a Fremont Tribune reporter to ride the iconic steam locomotive from Columbus to Fremont, during which up-close access was granted for photographs and interviews with train staff.

During the 45-minute stop in Columbus, Dickens said the assembled crowds inspired him and other staff on the historic steam locomotive.

“It really is fascinating. This is the machine that kind of bridges all the generations. It brings people together. It unites people. We are united in a happy cause. The cause of celebrating history. The cause of celebrating the Union Pacific and this big, massive locomotive,” Dickens said. “It is so neat to see when the older generation is bringing their grandchildren down. They could not wait. I bet they were all excited when they got up this morning, because they were going to take their children and grandchildren to see something they remember from when they were kids.”

The Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 stream engine was barreling through Eastern Nebraska from its starting point in Wyoming on its way to Omaha for the College World Series. The gigantic piece of railroading history rolled into Columbus at 9:45 a.m., Sunday, before leaving 45 minutes later and cruising into Fremont at just about noon.

In both cities, more than 1,000 onlookers were on hand to stare and savor the moment that last happened in 2019.

One dad, Tim Peppie of Genoa, came to Columbus with his daughter, Kinsley, to see the iconic steam engine. The dad-daughter duo stood along the tracks as the engine roared into town.

“We came to see the ‘Big Boy.’ I have a model one of them at home, and we came up here to see the big one,” Peppie said. “We saw it in Fairbury. It is very special, because I work with the railroad and we put culverts underneath (tracks) and it is pretty cool to be up close and see it with the little one. She’s been excited for a long time.”

Two teenager train fans Charlie Bennett, 18, of Lincoln, and Thomas Belloe, 15, also of Lincoln, both were in Columbus to see the train.

“We came just to see this … how couldn’t you? You don’t see this all the time,” Belloe said.

Bennett said he had watched the “Big Boy” at its Fairbury stop, and was enthralled with trains and their importance to society and the economy.

“It is very special to me,” Bennett said. “(Trains) do a lot. (The ‘Big Boy’) is old. It is crazy to think how history has changed from steam engines to diesel, and even electric in some places. It is just crazy to see how this world is changing.”

Largest steam locomotive in world

The Big Boy No. 4014 began its journey to Omaha on June 7, embarking on what the company calls the, “Home Run Express Tour.” During the roundtrip, the historic train stops in a total of 19 cities in Nebraska and Wyoming, with 11 days in Omaha for the display the college baseball national championship tournament.

According to a press release from Union Pacific, the train weighs in at 1.1 million pounds and was, “built to haul heavy freight during World War II.” Fans who missed the train on the journey can view the behemoth at Home Plate next to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from June 15-25.

In a press release, Scott Moore, Union Pacific’s senior vice president for corporate relations and the company’s chief administrative officer, said the train has a special history in America.

“The Big Boy is a special piece of Union Pacific’s history that played a vital role in helping carry the nation through World War II, and reminds us of rail’s continued role in the U.S. economy,” Moore stated in the press release. “We are delighted to provide rail enthusiasts and baseball fans alike the opportunity to bask in the glory of two distinctly American passions, experiencing the rich history of rail and the thrill of a baseball game.”

After the display at the College World Series, the locomotive will travel back to Cheyenne via a slightly different route, arriving home on July 3. The locomotive will be on display at the College World Series from June 15-21 and June 24-25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The “Big Boy” will make a return to Fremont on Thursday, June 29, stopping for about 45 minutes from 10:45-11:30 a.m. Onlookers are asked to stay at least 25 feet from the train tracks to avoid steam and hot water that is emitted from the locomotive. The train will also be in Columbus on June 29, from 12: 45-1:30 p.m.

Company officials explained in the press release how 25 Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific, designed to, “haul freight over the steep grade of the Wasatch Mountain Range in Utah during World War II. Eight were preserved after the locomotive was retired six decades ago, but only Big Boy No. 4014 is still in operation.”

“The locomotive was restored for 2019’s “Great Race” tours to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion,” officials added. “In 2021, Big Boy brought out more than 1 million people to see the engine as it traveled through 10 southern and Midwestern states, including Texas and Louisiana, followed by a special trip in 2022 to Union Station in Denver, Colorado, as part of Cheyenne’s Frontier Days.”

One onlooker, Shelley Fleming of Albion, drove all the way to Columbus to see the “Big Boy,” calling “everything” about the steam locomotive exciting.

“My husband used to work on the railroad, and this kind of connects everything together. I woke up this morning and saw (the stop details) on Facebook, and we got going and here we are,” Fleming said as she filmed the locomotive with her cell phone. “It was beautiful. I did a little research on it before we came, and you can ride it for 15 grand … I am so ready to write that check. I have a 7-year-old grandson who loves trains. The only downside was he couldn’t come today.”

Mike Jaixen, senior communications manager for the Union Pacific, said the last time the “Big Boy” had traveled through Nebraska was in 2019.

“We bring out once or twice a year, on a tour of various places, not necessarily always to Omaha. We’ve gone to Texas. We’ve gone to California. We’ve gone to the Upper Midwest. We try to run it around the entire system to give everyone a chance to see it,” Jaixen said. “We have a pretty good crowd of people here who want to see an important piece of railroad history.”

Jaixen said Union Pacific has a special place in Nebraska’s history, notably with the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad.

“We are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and we built westward from here. Milepost Zero was in Omaha and this is where Union Pacific began,” he noted. “Because diesel engines were so much more efficient than steam, (the ‘Big Boy’) was retired in the 1950s. We donated it to a museum in California in 1962, and there it sat for 50 years. We re-acquired it and restored it into operation in 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike. We bring it out once a year or so, and we take it to various places to celebrate railroad history and connect with the communities we serve.”

Photos: Railroading Heritage of Midwest America