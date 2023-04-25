Attorneys for the City of Fremont made arguments on Monday, April 24, to the Nebraska Supreme Court, seeking to overturn a district court judge’s earlier ruling in regard to a contract dispute with the Dodge County Humane Society.

On Monday morning in Lincoln, the state’s high court heard initial arguments in Case S-22-0698, Dodge County Humane Society Appellee v. City of Fremont, Nebraska and the City Council for the City of Fremont, Nebraska Appellant, which is an appeal from a ruling in the District Court for Dodge County, by Judge Geoffrey C. Hall.

According to a description of the case on the state’s website, it is a “Petition in Error and Termination of Contract” dispute stemming from a decision in 2021 by the Fremont City Council approving the termination of a contract with the Dodge County Humane Society.

“(The) DCHS brought a Petition in Error, and the district court ordered that the contract be immediately reinstated. On its own motion, the Supreme Court ordered this case to be transferred from the docket of the Court of Appeals to its docket,” court officials stated in a case description.

The City of Fremont alleges Hall made errors in regard to four issues: determining the district court had petition-in-error jurisdiction; that the council decision at a Feb. 23, 2021 meeting, “constituted a judgment rendered or final order of an inferior tribunal;” by considering evidence that was not contained in the record before the city council; and in, “finding that authorization of sending the notice of termination letter by the City Council was not supported by sufficient evidence.”

The city was represented Monday by Travis Jacott, Molly Miller and Patrick J. Sullivan, of Adams & Sullivan, P.C., while the Dodge County Humane Society was represented by attorney Thomas B. Thomsen, all of whom made statements to the justices and answered questions during the 22-minute hearing.

In arguments, Thomsen alleged that the city’s prior contract with the Dodge County Humane Society was still technically in effect, and that his clients sought the official recognition the contract was valid and also to be paid back-fees and costs from February 2021 through September 2022.

“We believe that contract was wrongfully terminated by the City of Fremont,” Thomsen said to the court, citing state law about “judicial function” and arguing the city council acted improperly. “It was a letter of termination, and it does not meet the terms of the contract.”

Thomsen argued that the letter sent to the humane society officials only gave 30-days’ notice, and that the contract required 60 days. He also alleged the city did not provide reasons of “cause” for the contract termination.

Jacott said the city had a right to terminate the contract with the DCHS, and that Hall had ruled in error. The city is seeking the high court to overturn Hall’s earlier rulings in the dispute.

“The District Court erred in four distinct ways,” Jacott told the justices. “The city council was not exercising a judicial function.”

Jacott described animal control as a “hot button issue” of concern to the public. He also said the city council in February 2021 acted within their authority and powers in voting to authorize the mayor to send a termination letter notice to the humane society.

Monday’s hearing was the latest chapter in a long-running saga of animal control services. After the city council cancelled the contract with the Dodge County Humane Society, the city entered into a contract with FurEver Home, LLC, for animal sheltering and control services.

The DCHS lawsuit originally included the FurEver Home, however officials with FurEver Home successfully petitioned the district court to be removed from the lawsuit later in 2021.

The current action before the Nebraska Supreme Court stems in part from a council meeting held in February 2021. The Fremont City Council voted in favor of issuing a letter of termination to the Dodge County Humane Society. The letter, signed by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, outlined several sections of the city’s contract with DCHS that have been in violation and have not been remedied since a Notice of Cure toward the end of October.

In the letter, the city established that, due to the lack of action to remedy the noted violations, the city has the right to exercise the right to terminate its contract with DCHS 30 days after the notice is given. Five sections of the city’s contract with DCHS were described as being “previously violated” without remedy.

The humane society filed a lawsuit of breach of contract against the city quickly following the February 2021 action by the council. DCHS alleged in its complaint that “there is no indication in said letter, expressed or implied, that said letter provides notice of termination.”

Thomsen declined to comment further on the complaints in 2021, stating that “our lawsuits speak for themselves.” The complaint against the City of Fremont also pointed to an Oct. 13 City Council meeting where several items related to the investigation into DCHS were tabled indefinitely.

The lawsuit alleged then-Council Member Brad Yerger made a motion requesting the council definitively request that legal counsel focus on the breach of contract “for cause” language in the animal control contract with DHCS. The motion would have also requested counsel to draft the documentation necessary for serving a legal termination notice to DHCS regarding its contract with the city.

The next steps for the case are not known, as the hearing ended on Monday with no future court dates or timeline scheduled.