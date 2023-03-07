The status of a more than 12-year-old contract for legal services between the City of Fremont and now-Kansas Attorney General Kris W. Kobach remains a mystery.

When he was a private practice attorney in 2010, Kobach was hired at the rate of at least $10,000 a year to defend from any past or future legal challenges to Fremont’s controversial Ordinance 5165, a local law that prohibits renting residential dwellings to undocumented or illegal immigrants.

The contract between the city and Kobach was renewed in 2016, but no payments have been made to Kobach since he was paid $10,000 in December 2020. Under the terms of the contract, the arrangement can be ended at any time by either party for no reason.

As of March 6, 2023, requests from the Fremont Tribune for statements, communications or any documentation made to either the City of Fremont or Kobach indicating an ending or termination of the contract have resulted in no response or records.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders said she had no comment on whether or not the city’s contract with Kobach was still in effect.

On the same night, Fremont City Attorney Travis Jacott also refused to comment on the status of the arrangement.

Multiple requests made to Kobach via his official spokesperson at the Kansas Attorney General Office — John P. Milburn, public information officer for the Office of Attorney General — resulted in no response from Kobach.

“The AG has been out of the office and I have been unable to get a response for you,” Milford wrote on Feb. 28. “He is scheduled back tomorrow and if you can give me until then I will have something for you.”

Milford did not respond to follow-up emails from the Tribune seeking comment from Kobach as of press time on March 6.

From 2011-2019, Kobach was the Kansas Secretary of State, where he developed a reputation for challenging the administration of former President Barack Obama. He was elected as the Kansas attorney general in 2022.

When asked about the contract’s status on Feb. 28, Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen said he did not know the answer to the question.

“I can’t answer that,” Jensen said in response to a question from the Fremont Tribune about whether or not the city is still actively in a contract with Kobach.

“(The annual payment) has not come up this year,” Jensen added, noting to his knowledge, the city has not paid Kobach since 2020. “I voted against it every time it was possible.”

Issue 1st questioned by Yerger

Former city council member Brad Yerger brought the payment to the attention of the city council during the consent agenda portion of the council’s Feb. 14 meeting, during which he probed into the city’s expenses in regard to legal services.

“I had this pulled for a couple of quick questions. The first one being, I’ve been monitoring the paid claims and to date, I have yet to see the $10,000 retainer fee paid to Kris Kobach to defend the immigration ordinance,” Yerger said. “Normally that is paid by January. I have not seen that paid. I am wondering or not whether we have inquired or paid.”

In response to the question from Yerger, there was confusion among the city council about whether or not Kobach had been paid or was still in a contract with the city.

Jensen asked the city administrative staff that since Kobach had been elected attorney general of Kansas, could he still perform legal services for the city or not?

Jacott said that was a question for officials in Kansas.

“If we were concerned, if we want to continue to use his services, we can pay it. If he can perform those services, we have to look into Kansas law,” Jacott said.

The city administrator told council members she would contact Kobach and consult with him about the contract.

“In answer to the question, it has not been paid. I am not aware if anyone has been in contact with him. The council would decide if they wanted to continue the contract,” Sanders said. “I don’t know that anyone has been in contact with him. I can bring that to the next council meeting after consulting with him.”

Kobach 1st retained in 2010

According to documents and contracts provided to the Fremont Tribune in response to a public records request, Kobach was first retained as a lawyer for the city as of June 21, 2010, during tenure of former mayor Donald B. Edwards.

The last official action on the agreement was in December, 2020, when the city council voted 5-3 to pay Kobach his $10,000 annual fee. Kobach’s contract was renewed on Jan. 12, 2016.

The controversial Ordinance 5165 was initially passed in 2010 through a special election, and it prohibited businesses and landlords from hiring or renting to people in the United States illegally.

The city council temporarily suspended the ordinance shortly after its passing in 2010 due to ongoing litigation, but it ultimately took effect in 2014 following an Eighth Circuit Court panel’s decision to uphold it.

The agreement to defend the ordinance between Kobach and the city will continue in perpetuity unless either party gives notice of termination.

During the December 2020 discussion, Jensen objected to the payments. According to a Fremont Tribune archive article, Jensen said at the time he couldn’t justify “throwing more money” at the former politician.

“We’ve already spent at least $90,000, maybe $100,000,” Jensen said during the December 2020 meeting. “I can’t look at my constituents in the eye and do it again. I will vote against this and I urge everybody else to do the same.”

Jensen voted against the payment at the time, as did Ward 2 Council Member Dev Sookram and former Ward 1 Council Member Mark Legband.

According to financial records provided to the Tribune in late February 2023, the city has not paid Kobach the agreed upon $10,000 since 2020, failing to pay the fee in 2021 or 2022.

In 2014, according to Fremont Tribune archived stories, then city officials had not decided what to do with almost $2 million that was raised through a special levy for defense, implementation and enforcement of the illegal immigrant ordinance.

Built up from 2010-2014, the fund initially was intended as a safety net in case the city found itself on the losing end of legal challenges to Ordinance 5165. The fund was then expanded to included implementation and enforcement costs, according to prior coverage by the Tribune.

With no apparent legal challenges, the city council voted on Aug. 26, 2014, to remove the 5.7-cent portion of the levy that would have generated an additional $757,500 in the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

According to City of Fremont Billing records, the city has paid Kobach $121,817.26 since the contract began in 2010. That total includes $11,817.26 in associated expenses such as research work by legal aides, airplane travel, hotels or other miscellaneous expenses.

Jensen said he did not believe the city needed to continue to retain Kobach as a legal counsel for the ordinance.

“We’re spent more than $100,000 on his services,” Jensen noted. “I think if there was going to be a challenge to the immigrant ordinance, it would have happened already. I don’t think him being on retainer affected that.”