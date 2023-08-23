The Tekamah-Herman Tigers will be in the Class C2, Subdistrict 4 bracket with Homer, Oakland-Craig, Wakefield and Wisner-Pilger.

Meanwhile, Lyons-Decatur Northeast is taking part in the Class D1, Subdistrict 2 bracket with Bancroft-Rosalie, GACC, Pender and Walthill. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and West Point-Beemer are penciled into the C1’s Subdistrict 4 along with Omaha Nation, Wayne and Winnebago.