The successes of three programs aimed at helping students and young children within the Fremont Public School (FPS) district boundaries were touted on Monday, May 8, during the final meeting of the FPS Board of Education for the 2022-23 academic year.

The administrators from the Fremont Learning Center as well as the Nebraska 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant and the Nebraska Sixpence Early Learning Fund program all gave presentations to the board of education on their respective programs.

The three programs serve participants ranging from birth to 3 years old in the Sixpence program to ninth through 12th grade students at the learning center. Each administrator reported that the assorted programs had made a difference in bettering the outcomes of students and children involved.

Learning Center Principal Lea Bruner provided details in her “Board Goals – Student Outcomes” report to the board of education. The updates are done each month at board meetings by the head administrator of the assorted district campuses.

Bruner shows slides with statistics about the Learning Center, which currently has 56 students enrolled and will graduate 23 students on Thursday, May 11. The campus has served a total of 87 students in 2022-23 school year, she noted.

Those eligible to attend the Learning Center range from students who may be teen parents or those with full-time jobs to students with behavior issues, attendance problems or who suffer from conditions on the autism spectrum.

Among the lessons passed onto students, include teachings on social and emotional learning from staff at the Dodge County Attorney's Office where the students learn about preventive knowledge, trusted adults and the “language of feeling.”

One other goal, Bruner noted, was to reduce the stigma of mental health treatment, which she said is often rejected by students when recommended.

“We’ve had many, many students recommended for treatment or therapy and they have absolutely said, ‘no way,’” Bruner explained.

Following her presentation, Bruner had four current students at the Learning Center come to the podium area and talk about their time at the center to the board.

Each of the four students expressed to a degree reasons why they were at the center and how it had helped them. One student told board members she had relocated to Fremont from the Omaha area and had been subjected to racism at prior schools while others described their own challenges and how the center aided them in becoming a productive student.

“I was in a dark hole,” said one student, who said she’d previously attended high schools in West Point and Wayne before she landed in Fremont. “I was in a dark hole, and (the center’s staff) provided me with counseling.”

Another female student who said she moved to Fremont from Omaha called the center’s student and staff being, “like a family.”

In to Bruner’s update on the Learning Center, administrators with the district’s afterschool programs — led by Leah Hladik — and the Sixpence program, led by Lauren Stoklasa — also gave presentations.

Hladik described the success of the assorted after-school programs in keeping students engaged, active and out of problematic behaviors. She also showed a slideshow of fun activities students had taken part in over the academic year.

According to the FPS district website, the after-school programs, “Are available at all kindergarten through fourth grade elementary buildings and Johnson Crossing Academic Center for students in grades fifth through eighth.

“Programs run every day school is a session from dismissal time until 6 p.m. During afterschool, students receive snacks and help with homework, and participate in recreation and academic enrichment activities,” the website states.

The after-school program operates from funding from two different grants and is in place at all seven elementary schools as well as Johnson Crossing Academic Center serving 405 students in the 2022-23 academic year, Hladik explained.

Soklasa talked about the Sixpence program, which is aimed at children from birth to 3 years old and is intended to provide educational stimulation to their young minds to better ensure a positive future of solid learning as they grow older.

Educators in the Sixpence outreach program will visit the home of participating families three to four times per month, Stoklasa noted, while also doing educational nights on school campuses. After the child turns 4 years old, they can transition into FPS-sponsored preschool or kindergarten classes.

FPS Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said after the three presentations that each program brings extreme value and benefits to both the community and the school district.

“Our Sixpence program is the pride of Nebraska,” Dahl noted. “These three programs are making a difference in the lives of kids.”