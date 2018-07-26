Fremont High School is hosting its sixth annual Summer Broadway Music Camp starting on Monday, July 30—and it could turn your kid into a star on the Fremont High School stage in only a week.
The program is open to kids from the Fremont area who are going into any grade between third and sixth.
“What we do is just spend a week preparing a show,” said Fremont High School Director of Vocal Music Mark Harman.
This year’s production will be Disney’s “the Little Mermaid.” On Monday morning, kids who are interested in participating will register, and then, the auditions begin, which will determine all of the roles.
“Everyone who’s at the camp will be in the show in some way,” Harman said. “It’s amazing to see what they’re capable of doing in a short time. It’ll be fun, it’ll be funny at times, it’s going to be really miraculous to see what they can do in a short amount of time.”
Rehearsals take place every day next week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The goal is to have a “fully functional production” ready for Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. The production is free to attend and is open to the public.
The camp usually draws 40 to 50 kids. It costs $60 to participate, and interested kids can pre-register or register on Monday. Contact Mark Harman at mark.harman@fpsmail.org for more information on pre-registration.
A team of about six to eight will help make it happen, including other school faculty members as well as former students.
Harman says his favorite part has been keeping up with students who go through the program, and watching their musical endeavors progress.
“It’s been fun to develop a connection with that group of kids at such a young age and then watch them progress through their music program in the school system into high school musicians,” Harman said.