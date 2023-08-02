In a lot of ways, I’m old fashioned. How so, you might ask. I believe municipal swimming pools should have a longer open season. The goal would be to stay open until Labor Day with older people in the community picking up the slack when the youth return to sports and classes. But, having expressed my opinion, I’ll move onto my summer fair delights.

The 2023 Burt County Fair did not disappoint. Examining the entries, watching people stroll the grounds and chatting with folks were all activities that were good for my soul. Guess I selected my seven open class entries well, as five got a purple ribbon and two received blues. Or, maybe the judges were feeling very generous.

In this year’s fair, Linda Bisanz continues to be my sweet potato nemesis. Thesaurus.com has a second definition for nemesis as “an opponent or rival whom a person cannot best or overcome.” Linda got purples for largest and for well matched, smaller sweet potatoes. When I teased her about this, she responded with a smile, “I did offer you sweet potato plants this spring.” True, she did.

The Fair Foundation Pavilion had many quality shows that were delightful. While I did not see Friday’s Elvis show, I did see three different performances on Saturday. Nice, wholesome acts. (Thanks Fair Board!)

On Sunday, an act by the Omaha Circus Art - Fire & Light Show was dazzling. It combined acrobatics, contortion and fire! Different sets flowed one after another seamlessly. How the dancers could wave, toss and even juggle lighted objects without getting burned still leaves me in amazement. It was so impressive, I watched it a second time an hour later.

On Sunday, I enjoyed listening to the “T-Bones,” our county’s very own performance group.

Before open class exhibits were released, I used an automatic ticket kiosk to get five one dollar tickets. This enabled me to ride on the ferris wheel. Looking at the fairgrounds from an elevated advantage has long fascinated me. After picking up my entries and premium money of $19, I closed out my evening by playing bingo. Not sure when I last played this game. Might have been as a child. On one of the last games called, I got a “bingo” and won a prize of fifty dollars cash. What a way to end the fair!

Love livin’ in Burt County.