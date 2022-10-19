Susan Jacobus: Dodge County Supervisor 7th District Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: My hometown is West Point, Nebraska. I have lived in several places over the years, including almost 30 years in Schuyler prior to relocating to Fremont in November 2015.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My husband Craig and I share our pre-1900 “small” home with both cats and dogs. We have four adult/married sons that includes our four daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, and many rescues- both dogs and cats.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Pharmacy tech., adjunct faculty -EMS/trauma education and consultant- floodplain management.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: The sudden jump- not gradual- increase in property taxes which has adversely impacted many, requires scrutinization of all expenditures at the county level. Taxpayers want assurances that their tax dollars are being spent fiscally.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Over the years, I have been a foster parent, a CCD teacher, and an AYSO soccer ref, while spending 30 years “boots on the ground” as a volunteer in fire and EMS- I have served as Fremont City Council -Ward 2 representative, and currently I am a Dodge County CASA volunteer.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: My education and work background in construction, planning and zoning, engineering and floodplain management would bring a different perspective to “the table” during discussions on bridges, roads, drainage, etc.

My experience in local governance spans over 16 years- which also lends insight into budgetary constraints and responsibility in expending taxpayers’ monies.

Most of all, my willingness to listen, to act and to compromise when needed to—and to stand up for those who can’t.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Taxes- fiscally address the spending of those taxes; Water- address the overgrown ditches and creek beds to increase drainage and reduce future flooding.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Address the lack of drainage in the county ditches. creeks and streams- which impeded the flow of floodwaters in 2019, adversely impacting the majority of our county residents.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: This a hard to answer- becoming a single parent with three young sons under the age of 5 and relocating to another state to get my degree? Or becoming a firefighter and go into burning buildings, or running for city council after living in Fremont just four months? Or- being the lone female amongst the “boys” traveling to teach TCCC to military, law enforcement, SWAT and DEA personnel? Or simply tackling the messy garage with my husband?