The 42-year old suspect accused of engaging in a more than four-hour standoff with law enforcement officials on Saturday, April 8, has been arrested and booked into the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo.

According to Dodge County sheriff's officials, the suspect is Travis Joseph Quinn, 42, of Fremont. After the standoff ended, Quinn was taken from the home unconscious and transported to Methodist Fremont Health for treatment.

On Sunday, April 9, Quinn was arrested on suspicion of two counts of alleged child abuse - family offense/non-violent and one count of suspicion of obstruction of a peace officer by threats and intimidation.

Quinn was also arrested on suspicion of his original warrant charges, sheriff's officials said. That outstanding warrant for his arrest was why law enforcement officers first went to Quinn's home at the corner of Fifth and Bell streets at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

The original charges he is accused of include two counts of suspicion of assault in the third degree by intimidation; one count of suspicion of stalking; and one count of suspicion of making terroristic threats.

After he was released from Methodist Fremont Health, Quinn was arrested and booked into the temporary Dodge County detainment facility before being transported to the Saunders County Jail on Sunday. He has no bond as of Sunday, sheriff's officials noted.

Quinn was inside his home from about 2 p.m. until 6:55 p.m. when a joint Dodge County and Fremont city police SWAT team rushed the house, rescued two unnamed children and then removed Quinn, who was unconscious.

Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel said om Saturday that Quinn had told Fremont Police Sgt. John Gieselman - who was negotiating with Quinn over a telephone line - that he was having a medical emergency and needed an ambulance.

"He may have ingested some prescription medications earlier in the day. I believe he may have felt the effects of that medication," Weitzel said on Saturday. "We had begun negotiations with him, and during that time, he asked for medical, for the (EMT) squad to help him, and that is when the team moved in. When he was asking for help, we responded, and we got him the help he needed."

Weitzel said Quinn did not threaten to harm the children, was unarmed and had been determined to not be a threat to neighbors and other residents around his home. No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, no firearms were discharged and both children were unharmed, he noted.