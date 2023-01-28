Tad Dinkins recommended for council seat

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg has made his decision on who he wants to replace former Ward 1 City Council member.

Tad Dinkins, a 10-year resident of the city, was tabbed by Spellerberg from a candidate pool of two applicants. Dinkins will appear before the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Dinkins is the head store manager for Butler Ag Equipment in Fremont, a job he has had since May 2013 when he and his family relocated to Dodge County from Minot, South Dakota.

A native of the St. Louis, Missouri, area, Dinkins graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in 1995. He is married to his wife, Lynn – a teacher at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School – and has three daughters.

Spellerberg received two applications to replace Gibson, who resigned from the council in December due to health issues. The other applicant was six-year Fremont resident Scott Uehling. Under city policy, when a council seat vacancy arises, an appointment by the mayor is made before the city council votes to approve or deny the appointment. The last such instance of an appointment was that of James Vaughan in 2021 by Spellerberg.

Dinkins said he relocated to Fremont in 2013 because his company was opening the new dealership here and the city was much closer to his familial home region of St. Louis than where he was residing and working in South Dakota.

Once he arrived in Fremont, it didn’t take Dinkins long to become heavily involved in a wide range of volunteer positions. He recently left his role as a member of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors after a six-year stint.

Currently, Dinkins sits on the Archbishop Bergan Catholic board of education; is a member of the Fremont Area United Way board of directors; a member of the Fremont Utility and Infrastructure Board; and also on the Parish Council of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

In a telephone interview with the Fremont Tribune, Dinkins said he was honored to have been tabbed by Spellerberg to fill Gibson’s final two years in office, noting that he has a desire and passion to serve the community he calls home.

“I’ve always tried to help in any capacity I can,” he said. “I’ve always tried to help the community.”

Dinkins said his four highest priorities as a council member representing the city’s Ward 1 include continuing to build Fremont as a, “vibrant community;” to make the city as safe of a community as possible; to be fiscally responsible; and to keep Fremont as a, “well-maintained city.”

“I saw cities when I lived in South Dakota that did not handle growth right. I want to see Fremont as a (a city) that is growing, but growing smartly,” he explained. “You can’t say yes to every project, but you have to grow smartly.”

Serving on the city’s Utility and Infrastructure advisory board since 2021 has been “invaluable,” he added, noting that his role on the board has allowed him to meet City Administrator Jody Sanders and Utilities Department Manager Jeff Shanahan on many occasions and develop good relationships with both officials.

“That experience was very beneficial,” he said.

For folks looking online for information about Dinkins, they may be surprised to find a nugget of personal knowledge about him in a 2007 New York Times article on customized bathrooms that have unique urinals in them.

In the 2007 article, Dinkins was interviewed about a fancy subway style urinal he had installed in his then St. Louis home which had a special golf hole flag icon etched into the ceramic bowl for users to aim at.

Dinkins laughed about the article and admitted it was him interviewed, and that yes, he did have a special urinal installed in his old house, much to his wife’s chagrin.

“That was because of a HGTV episode,” Dinkins explained while laughing. “We had the urinal installed in our house in St. Louis. But, I don’t have one in my Fremont home.”

Dinkins nomination by Spellerberg will be voted on by the council during the Tuesday, Jan. 31, meeting at the city offices, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a 30-minute period devoted to public comment followed by the actual council meeting.