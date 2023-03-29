A 20-year celebration of the mentoring efforts of TeamMates is slated for Saturday, April 1, in the Hopkins Arena at Midland University, with a slate of speakers as well as a dinner, silent auction and live auction to support the organization’s efforts.

Mollie Brown, program coordinator for the TeamMates chapter in Fremont Public Schools since October 2018, said the local chapter was founded in 2003 about 10 years after Huskers legendary football coach Tom Osborne invented the program in 1993 with his wife, Nancy Osborne.

Brown said Osborne was inspired by his grandfather, who had experienced the positive aspects of working with and being a mentor himself. He then channeled that effort to help youth of Lincoln by employing Huskers football players as role models.

“(Osborne) had football players go mentor kids in Lincoln schools. Our goal is to positively impact the world by inspiring students to reach their full potential through mentoring,” Brown explained. “We are always looking for mentors.”

The 20th celebration soiree is set for 6-9 p.m., Saturday at Hopkins Arena on the campus of Midland University. Brown said tickets are $100 per person, and on sale through the end of the business day Wednesday, March 29. Those seeking to attend can get tickets by telephoning Brown at 402-727-3970.

The April 1 event will include numerous speakers, including TeamMates CEO Des Moines Adams. The theme of the evening is the “Roaring 20s,” Brown said, and acts as a fundraiser for TeamMates.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard said in an email TeamMates has been an invaluable partner for two decades.

“TeamMates serves a vital role in connecting our students with a caring adult. The program, since its start 20 years ago, has helped many students find purpose in their lives providing them with guidance for their educational journey,” Shepard wrote in an email. “The other important function of Teammates is to help students think about and make decisions regarding their future.”

The TeamMates program is open to any student from the third grade to 12th grade enrolled in Fremont Public Schools. Brown said adult mentors are arranged as “matches” to students with similar interests or common traits they can bond more easily over.

Once a mentor is set for a student, the relationship — Brown explained — is a “one-on-one” type of situation in which the adult comes to an FPS campus or facility, meets with the student and engages in a variety of activities including board games, the card game Uno, talking and reading.

“You want to be a promise keeper so that the student knows you will show up each week,” Brown added.

The program is in dire need of mentors, Brown noted, and anyone who is a local resident, businessperson, elected official or others can volunteer.

“There are always students who want to be a mentor. It is a great thing for people to know about,” Brown said. “We lost a lot of mentors and mentees during the floods of 2019 and the COVID years. I was down to 20 at one point … now we have 40. Our goal is to have 100 mentor matches. Anyone can be a mentor. TeamMates likes to create a ripple effect in the community.”