A Fremont teenager was arrested Monday, April 24, after allegedly stabbing two adults who were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police officials said.

In a press release, Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff stated that officers were called to a home in the 800 block of West 10th Street in Fremont in response to reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two people who had been stabbed and suffered undisclosed injuries.

As a result of the incident, police arrested Zachariah T. Schild, 18, of Fremont and charged him with suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony; and also with two counts of suspicion of second degree assault, also a Class 2 felony.

One victim, an unnamed 56-year-old man, and a second victim, an unnamed 41-year-old woman, were both transported to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment.

No response was received from an email to Bottorff seeking more details and the health status of the two victims.