The first day of the new school year is getting closer and closer. You can tell by the growing amount of activity on the school calendar.

First day of school is Aug. 17. Classes will dismiss at noon that day.

Schedules for high school students were available in PowerSchool Aug. 3. Changes to schedules can be made in-person at the school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the rest of the week. Next week, changes can be made from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

An orientation for incoming seventh graders is set for Monday night, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.

The computer roll out for grades 8-12 will be Tuesday, August 15. Sessions are set at 5 and 7 p.m. Any student may attend either of the sessions. The place of pickup as well as forms will be announced soon.

In the elementary wing, the annual Back to School Night is set for 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Students and their families are invited to meet with teachers, find their new classrooms and drop off supplies.

The first day of fall sports practice was yesterday, Aug. 7. As in the past, prospective athletes, even those in junior high, must have a physical, parental permission and proof of insurance before they can participate. The necessary forms can be found on the school’s Web site: www.thtigers.org. More information is available at the school office.

The public football scrimmage is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. The softball team makes its debut at a jamboree game at Fort Calhoun on Aug. 15. The volleyball team also opens on the road, taking part in a jamboree contest at Logan View on Aug. 21. A public scrimmage is set for Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

School officials said lunch prices will be the same as last year. Elementary students will be charged $3 for lunch, it’s $3.20 for junior and senior high students. Breakfast is $2 for all students and $2.60 for adults.

Families are asked to be prepared to make a deposit into their lunch account at the beginning of the school year. Families who think they may qualify for free or reduced price meals are encouraged to contact the school for an application.