Memorial services for Terry Marr will be held Aug. 5, 2023, 10:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah.The 69-year-old Tekamah man passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2023. at his home.

Terry Bert was born on Jan. 11, 1954, in Oakland to Ellsworth and Gertie (Ray) Marr and grew up on a farm in rural Tekamah.

He graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School with the Class of 1972. On July 14, 1973, he married Julie Boswell. To this union, four children were born: Aaron, Jennifer, Tania and Amanda. Terry instilled his love of nature into his children, making sure they all knew how to bait a hook, set a trap, shoot a gun and appreciate a great sunset. In the summers, he took them boating and swimming. In the winters, he took them sledding. Springtime was for mushroom hunting. Terry put in a lot of time with his children at the Missouri River, mostly fishing or boating, but there were also many camping trips.

He also loved a good thunderstorm and his kids loved standing in the doorway with him, getting increasingly excited over the thunder and lightning.

Terry’s children will fondly remember all the car rides with their dad on country roads, singing along with the radio turned up. Terry would sing along, loud and proud, to every Johnny Cash song in his deep, baritone voice.

Terry was always up for a good joke. But even more so, a bad joke. Those were his favorite! He loved telling stories and making people laugh.

Terry worked several jobs, including farming, the Plaindealer and Railserve/Canac. He retired from Canac in 2020.

Terry’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, stargazing and arrowhead hunting.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Phyllis Loerch and Joyce Allison; brother, Marvin Marr and grandson, Jakobi Bigley.

Survivors include his children, Aaron (Jennie) Marr of Walton, Jen Marr of Lincoln, Tania Marr of Lincoln and Amanda (Kenny) Bigley of Adams; grandchildren, Max Marr, Jadon Kroeten, Riley Irvin, Kyler and Mae Bigley and Raleigh Ledbetter.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral services is in charge of the arrangements.