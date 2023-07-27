A former Valmont executive and prominent Fremont-area philanthropist on Tuesday called for changes or reform to the once-a-month public comment sessions at Fremont City Council meetings. He also advocated for stopping the recording of public comments and not posting the comments online.

Terry McClain, who is the husband of Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board President Linda McClain, spoke to the eight members of the city council on July 25 during the 30-minute public comment session that he eventually lobbied to be reformed.

“While I applaud the original intent of implementing of a monthly public comment period, it is my opinion that many times, it has gone astray,” Terry said. “What I have observed in past public comment sessions is the comments are not vetted in any way. Many of these comments seem increasingly personal, and even attacking. Worse yet, sometimes these comments are not even true.”

Terry also said false comments or attacks are worsened because council members and the mayor are not allowed to respond to speakers or their statements.

“Given this strange format, there is no opportunity for any verification, because you can only listen and make no response or comment. It makes for a completely one-sided dialogue. Worse yet, these public comment sessions are recorded and remain in online records in the city’s website forever,” Terry said. “Recordings of these public comment meetings should not be part of the permanent online record.”

Terry then recommended that if the council wanted to be more accessible to constituents, set up a special meeting

“Recently, negatively has generated and perpetuated in part due to these public comment sessions. I believe it is hurting Fremont,” he added. “I urge you to seriously consider an alternative format to better accomplish the original goal of providing a public forum.”

Terry is well-known in Fremont and Dodge County from his charitable donations as well as his role as the chairman of the board of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

His wife, Linda, who is a former Fremont City Council member, has been the indirect subject of criticism from dozens of speakers in recent months during the public comment sessions.

The criticisms of Linda and the Keene library staff began because of the debate over alleged sexually explicit books and controversial LGBTQ-themed books that erupted on Dec. 27, 2022, after comments made by local parental rights activist Sandra Murray and one of her daughters, Brianna Kindler.

Since that December meeting, the debate over books in the city library has led to dozens of residents flooding council meetings, during which they criticized, at times insulted and verbally attacked Keene Memorial Library staff as well as members of the library’s five-member advisory board.

Library staff and members of the library advisory board have also been called alleged “child groomers” and the word “pedophile” has also been used by angry parents and residents upset about the controversial books.

On Wednesday, July 26, Murray said she found Terry’s comments during Tuesday’s meeting troublesome.

Murray did not attend the meeting, however, a recording of the comments is posted online the day after meetings are held and are available on the city’s YouTube channel.

“The Keene Library (board) took huge offense at me saying they are grooming children. They are in fact grooming children at our library by exposing and teaching them — through books for children and preteens — about perverse, unlawful sexual activity,” Murray stated in an email to the Tribune.

“I don’t rescind what I said and will not back down from it. As far as I and many in our community are concerned, anyone that condones this stuff at our library is complicit in grooming children,” she added.

Murray also said she views Terry’s comments as an effort to stop her from her right as a taxpayer to address grievances with the local government.

“They are feeling threatened and want to remove our freedom of speech,” Murray added. “We, the taxpayers, pay for that library and pay their wages. They need to listen to the citizens whether they like what we have to say or not.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, former Ward 4 city council member Brad Yerger also rebutted Terry’s comments on the public comment period. Yerger said the public comment period was an ideal way for the citizens of the community to be involved and share their opinions with elected leaders.

“What you saw and what you heard from citizens of Fremont tonight is exactly why you have public comment. It is chance for the city to be transparent with the public.

“It is important that they be recorded and that others that can’t and don’t attend these meetings (can watch the video) and find out what is important,” Yerger said. “I applaud everybody that has spoken tonight. They spoke eloquently about their issues. These people took time out of their schedules to come and address you tonight on matters of importance to them and to the city. I encourage you, please do not modify that.”

“Keep transparency in government. Let the people speak. Let the others that view this online afterward have the opportunity to hear what you heard,” Yerger pleaded.

Restriction of public comment happened in April

Terry’s calls for public comment reform at city council meetings come only three months after an April meeting of the library’s advisory board during which a prohibition on public comment was put in place by Linda at the direction, she said, of the city’s legal staff.

That ban on public comment during the April 17 library board meeting angered many local residents who engaged in a short, but loud, verbal debate with Fremont’s city attorney, Travis Jacott.

That night, the five-member library board was debating on an appeal of Keene Library Director Laura England-Biggs’ rejection of two requests to have controversial LGBTQ+ book, “This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson, totally removed from the city library.

The board eventually voted 5-0 to not remove the book, but to instead relocate it to the adults-only section of the library.

At the start of the meeting, Jacott stated there would be no public comment, a message he reiterated when a resident pressed him again for the right to speak to the board, quietly saying, “no” and indicating to the library board continue with the meeting.

Linda then tried to explain the situation to attendees, but was cut off by Jacott who ordered her to continue with the meeting agenda. The interaction between Linda and Jacott caused commotion in the crowd, many of whom yelled out questions asking who had advised the board to not allow public comment.

McClain family very supportive of city library

The library is an important issue for Terry and Linda McClain. The couple has committed the largest individual donation to the library expansion and renovation project.

Linda has repeatedly expressed her sadness, frustration and irritation with the insults aimed at her, library advisory board members and the city library staff.

During a July 17 meeting of the library advisory board, Linda passionately defended the board members and library staff.

“I stand by our staff. Our staff is not grooming children. They are not actively grooming,” Linda said on July 17.

"According to documents obtained by the Fremont Tribune via a public records request, both Terry and Linda have committed a donation of $500,000 to the expansion project, of which $200,000 had already been paid by the couple to the city as of Feb. 15, 2023.

The donation from the couple is the largest individual or family donation to the library's expansion project.

Linda sent the Tribune a statement on behalf of her and Terry on July 26.

“Terry and I believe in giving back to one’s community; we have donated our time, talents and treasure to many good causes in an effort to make Fremont a better place to live and work. It’s unfortunate more people don’t see this as important and we hope our gift to the library will inspire others to donate to this critical community project,” she wrote. “The Keene Memorial Library Renovation is a wonderful project that will serve the people of Fremont for decades to come.”

Terry has connections to Valmont and is the board president for The Fremont Area Community Foundation, both of which also donated significant funds to the library project.