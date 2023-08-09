We’re clearly a baseball/softball family and it appears that for me it all began genetically, this love of the game. It gives me sweet joy to know this for some reason.

So, it seems that Grandma Sass, my mom’s mom, was a die-hard Yankees fan. I hear tell that she listened to the games on the radio, probably while she was ironing, cooking—domestic things like that to maybe make it all more fun. Perhaps she threw the potatoes at my uncles in a pitchlike manner prior to putting them in the pot to boil—at least this is my vision. Too funny!

Or perhaps, like me, she found it to be a fascinating sport filled with mental and physical challenges while being completely entertaining, keeping you enthralled for hours on end. I’m guessing this is more like grandma. Read further and you’ll see why.

I didn’t know Grandma Kissy (her name was Calista and she kissed your face a lot when she saw you, I also hear) very well, even though I’ve been told often that I’m quite a bit like her (this warms my heart). She, Grandpa, Uncle Claus and Aunt Peggy (two youngest of my mom’s siblings) moved from Nebraska to Oregon when I was only six years old. Uncle Art and his Aunt Dee were already in the state and loved it. Grandma sent out resumes and accepted a job way up in the Pacific Northwest as a teacher/principal of a small”ish” school and that’s why they moved. She had gone back to college to get her degree while in her fifties back here. They were living in Lyons and probably looking for a change of pace and scenery. Wow, such a woman before her own time. I absolutely love it.

Grandma and Grandpa purchased a little farm around Scio, Oregon, which gave Gramps plenty to do daily (he loved that kind of life) while Kissy did her job which, according to some folks that I visited with out there while on a journey I had taken to learn about her, she dearly loved and did very well. And something wonderful stirs in my soul every time I relay this story about this marvelous woman because it just seems miraculous to me that this little gal who was born and raised in Nebraska just knew that going on this adventure with her family in the early 60s was just what they needed to do. They packed up their belongings and away they went. Aunt Peg, who lives up in the PNW still, has said that back then they would get in their car every weekend, make beautiful discoveries, gaze on magnificent views, absorbing the culture surrounding them.

So, in my imagination here’s what I see: After an exciting weekend of exploration touring on the roads around Salem and Corvalis, Kissy, walking the halls of the school with a transistor radio in the pocket of her dress, listening to her beloved Yankees, giving the older boys the “eye” with a “wink” to behave and the little girls the pats on the head they so needed while encouraging her staff to be better every day is smiling a deeply contented smile and is sighing “this is the life.”

Kissy, a woman before her own time. It’s such an honor to write about her. Thank you for reading about this amazing woman I am blessed to call Grandma.