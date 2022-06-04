Three Rivers asks public to take part in survey, sessions

The public is asked to participate in a community health survey and listening sessions.

Three Rivers Public Health Department and area health care facilities are conducting the survey from now until June 24 to better understand community need.

Those taking part in the endeavor include Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System and Saunders Medical Center.

“The survey results will reflect the residents’ opinions and provide meaningful direction to organizations trying to make a difference in health outcomes,” said Terra Uhing, health department executive director, in a prepared statement. “More importantly, your input will help us identify key health needs throughout our three-county service area and will help guide our efforts and plans for the future.”

Three Rivers serves Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.

All those who live, work or attend school in these counties and are over 19 years old are invited to take the survey.

The link to the survey can be found at: bit.ly/3xgUKip

As a thank you for completing the survey, the health department will be raffle off six $100 grocery gift cards courtesy of Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. Two winners will be awarded in each county.

Three Rivers will have community listening sessions in each county. Public feedback is vital and will help identify which community and safety concerns to prioritize.

Community health listening sessions are set for:

Fremont – 6-8 p.m., June 14, Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.

Blair – 6-8 p.m., June 15, Blair Public Library & Technology Center, 2233 Civic Drive.

Wahoo – 6-8 p.m., June 20, Wahoo City Library, 637 N. Maple St.

To complete the survey, visit the Three Rivers website at (threeriverspublichealth.org/Community-Health-Survey) or Facebook page (facebook.com/threeriverspublichealthNE).

Paper copies are available in both English and Spanish and can be found at the Three Rivers Public Health Department at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025.

For questions regarding the Community Health Survey or Community Listening Sessions, please contact Greg Moser at 402-704-2259.

