Three Rivers reports 3 new COVID-related deaths in Dodge, Washington counties

Three Rivers Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths in its jurisdiction according to a press release.

The deaths involved were a Dodge County man in his 60s and a Dodge County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

Additionally, a death of a Washington County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions was also reported.

The three deaths brings the jurisdiction's total to 26, with 16 in Dodge County, four in Saunders County and six in Washington County.

Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release that in this past week alone, the jurisdiction had 221 cases and are averaging a 13.3% positivity rate.

"We are continuing to see increases in cases and we need everyone to understand that this is in every community," she said in the release. "Please wear your mask and stay home if you are sick."

More information on updates for Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties can be found with Three Rivers' community risk dials, which are updated each Wednesday at threeriverspublichealth.org.