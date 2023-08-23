The Tekamah-Herman softball team traveled to Fort Calhoun for a jamboree game on Tuesday. Played just like a real game, the jamborees are a fundraiser for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. Results from the games do not count toward season records or the wildcard standings computed by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

The Tigers fell behind early in the opening inning and couldn’t recover as the Pioneers came away with a 6-1 win.

Sammie Brodersen took the loss in the circle. Hannah Rief led the Tigers offense with a pair of doubles. Lucy Jarzynka and Emilia Evasic each cracked a double, with Jarzynka’s driving in Maddie Smutny for the Tigers’ only run. Morgan Lewis also hit safely for the Tigers.

Coach Abby Sheets’ squad kicked off the regular season at home on Saturday morning against Ashland-Greenwood. On Monday, they returned to Fort Calhoun for a triangular that featured Elkhorn North. Thursday they take part in another triangular in Dodge with Highway 91 and Guardian Angels Central Catholic before taking part in their first tournament of the season on Saturday at the GACC Invite.

According to the official assignment released by hte NSAA Thursday, the Tiger softball team is penciled into the Class C Subdistrict 1 bracket with Auburn, Falls City, Fort Calhoun and Syracuse for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, other area high school softball teams are in some tough brackets of their own.

Cuming County, a co-op of West Point-Beemer and Bancroft-Rosalie, is in the Class B Subdistrict 5 bracket with Beatrice, Norris and Wahoo. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder is penciled into the Class C, Subdistrict 2 bracket with Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, DC West and defending Class C state champion Yutan/Mead.

In Class C Subdistrict 3, the Northeast Nebraska Vipers, who finished fifth at the Class C state tournament last fall, is bracketed with a state tournament regular in Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann—who was third in Class C last year—Freeman and Southern/Diller-Odell. North Bend Central is in the Class C’s Subdistrict 4 with Malcolm, Ponca and Raymond Central while Highway 91 takes part in the Subdistrict 6 with Centennial, Fairbury and Pierce.