Tekamah-Herman’s softball team had their best week of the fall season thus far, winning three of their last five games last week. And their previous two games may have their been their best ones thus far as well.

The burst improves Tekamah-Herman’s mark to 4-9 on the year.

Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers began their week in Pender for the NEN triangular on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Tigers’ went 1-1, dropping a 10-2 decision to the NEN Vipers in five innings before defeating Cuming County 13-6.

The Tigers collected four hits in the first game, with Maddie Smutny posting two of them. Her single in the first inning drove home Lucy Jarzynka for the first run before scoring herself on a single by Brinley Stahr. Olivia Chatt also hit safely for the Tigers.

T-H held onto the 2-0 lead midway through the game before the Vipers took charge with four runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth. Taylor Scholting got the Vipers going with a solo shot to centerfield in the fourth. Allie Rutar, Zoey Duncan and Mady Dolliver each collected two hits for the Vipers. Maya Dolliver got the win on the mound for NEN.

The Tigers regrouped in a big way in their nightcap with an eight-run explosion in the second inning that led to a 13-6 win over Cuming County, teh co-op team of West Point-Beemer and Bancroft-Rosalie. Jarzynka, Smutny and Morgan Lewis led the Tiger offense with two hits apiece, including a double apiece. Jarzynka scored one and drove in three, Smutny scored two runs while Lewis scored one and drove in two. Alicia Clark and Ruby Booth each cracked a double, with Clark scoring two runs and driving in two while Booth scored one.

Other Tigers hitting safely were Stahr, Emilia Evasic and Chatt. Stahr scored one and drove in three. Evasic scored one and drove in one while Chatt scored two and drove in one. Sammie Brodersen and Hannah Rief also scored a run apiece.

The Tigers fell to Omaha Mercy 15-0 in five innings on Saturday morning.

The Tigers went back on the road on Tuesday to David City to take part in the Blue River triangular, and this time came out winners.

A late rally of five runs in the sixth inning earned the win over Blue River by an 8-6 count. the Tigers exploded for 10 runs in the fourth to defeat Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12-5.

Jarzynka led the Tiger offense with three hits, including a solo yard shot, her first homer of the season, while scoring two runs and driving in three. Brodersen and Clark each added two hits, with Brodersen cracking a double. Clark scored one run and drove in two. Rief and Lewis each blasted a double. Both scored a run and drove in one.

Other Tigers hitting safely were Smutny, Evasic, Chatt and Brie Hemmingsen. Smutny drove in one while Evasic, Chatt and Hemmingsen each scored a run.

The 10-run fourth propelled the Tigers to a 12-5 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Jarzynka, Brodersen, Rief and Evasic each cracked two hits to lead the Tiger offense. Jarzynka and Brodersen each drilled a triple. Jarzynka scored two runs and drove in three while Brodersen scored two and drove in two. Rief and Evasic each doubled. Rief scored one run while Evasic scored one and drove in one. Lewis also stroked a double, scored two runs and drove in another.

Other Tigers hitting safely were Chatt, Hemmingsen and Clark. Chatt and Clark each scored one and drove in one while Hemmingsen scored a run. Smutny also scored a run.

The Tigers’ home game on Thursday against Wayne was postponed due to rain. No make-up date was available as of press time.

The Tigers were slated to host a triangular on Saturday against Malcolm and Raymond Central. On Tuesday (tonight) they host another triangular with Wahoo and Douglas County West before going back on the road to take on Yutan/Mead on Thursday. Saturday they take part in the Arlington Invite.