The Tekamah-Herman softball team had their first busy week of the season this past week. Unfortunately, it did not go much to their liking.

Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers played seven games in a four-day span with only one win out of the seven. The Tigers’ ended the week on a five-game slide, however, four of the five games were decided by only one or two runs.

The week began with a 12-1 loss to David City Aquinas in a game that went the full seven innings at the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Invite on Saturday, August 26. Sammie Brodersen took the loss for the Tigers as the offense was only able to muster five hits, all singles, with one apiece by Emilia Evasic, Morgan Lewis, Alicia Clark, Brodersen and Hannah Rief. The Tigers’ lone run came on an RBI-single by Brodersen that drove in courtesy runner Ruby Booth.

The second game was all Tigers as a 13-run explosion in the second inning resulted in a 16-3 win in three innings over South Sioux City. Brodersen got the win in the circle for the Tigers and helped her own cause by stroking a pair of hits while scoring three runs and driving in one. Lewis also cracked a pair of hits, scoring one run while driving in two.

Clark added a two-run double and Brinley Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers. Lucy Jarzynka scored three runs while Ruby Booth and Clark each scored twice. Scoring one run apiece were Smutny, Rief, Emilia Evasic, Lewis, Stahr and Brie Hemmingsen.

The Tigers got out to an early 3-0 lead after one inning in their final game of the tournament against Arlington, but the Eagles struck back quickly with six runs in the second inning and added one more in the third for a 7-3 lead. T-H fought back, but came up just short in an 8-6 loss.

Brodersen and Jarzynka each paced the Tigers’ offense with three hits apiece. Brodersen scored a run while Jarzynka scored two runs and drove in two. Rief, Olivia Chatt and Clark cracked two hits apiece, with one of Chatt’s being a double that drove in a run. Chatt also scored a run while Clark drove in one. Smutny also scored a run for the Tigers.

The Tigers were back on the field for back-to-back triangulars on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the Tigers traveled to Leigh for the Highway 91 triangular that was rescheduled from Thursday, Aug. 24 due to the heat and originally was scheduled to have been played in Dodge. T-H fought hard in both games but fell short, 8-7 against Highway 91 and 5-4 to state-rated GACC.

In the opening game against Highway 91, the Tigers shot out to a 5-0 as the cycle was hit by four different Tigers. Smutny started off with a single, then Jarzynka doubled to drive home Smutny. Rief walked and scored on a triple by Evasic who scored on Lewis’s groundout to second. Brinley Stahr capped off the cycle by smacking a solo homer that cleared the centerfield fence by a long shot for Stahr’s first home run and the Tigers’ first varsity homer of the season.

Highway 91 came back with six runs in the bottom of the first to take a 6-5 lead. The Tigers had several chances to take the lead back but the Cyclones were able to hold on for an 8-7 win.

Stahr totaled three hits to lead the Tigers’ offense. In addition to her solo homer she also singled and doubled, scoring one and driving in two. Smutny and Jarzynka had two hits apiece. Jarzynka doubled, driving in one and scoring two while Smutny scored a run. Evasic jacked a triple while scoring two runs and driving in one. Lewis singled, driving in two. Hannah Rief also scored a run.

Next came GACC, one of the state’s perennial powers. The Tigers got out to a 1-0 lead before GACC scored three straight to take a 3-1 lead after three innings. T-H cut the lead down to one before GACC got two more runs in to make it 5-2. The Tigers would keep fighting back, scoring two more to cut it back down to one, but they could not get the tying run in and the Bluejays held on for a 5-4 win.

The Tigers traveled to Genoa on Tuesday for the Twin River triangular, featuring the North Bend Central Tigers. T-H took on Twin River in the opener. The Titans got out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back in defeating the Tigers 6-1.

Jarzynka and Stahr led the Tigers’ offense with a double apiece. Stahr scored the lone run for THS. Other Tigers hitting safely were Smutny, Morgan, Evasic, Clark and Hemmingsen.

In the battle of the EHC Tigers, it was Tekamah-Herman getting out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and would remain ahead 4-2 before North Bend Central exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on for a 7-6 win.

Five Purple and Gold Tigers each collected two hits to lead the T-H offense: Smutny, Brodersen, Stahr, Lewis and Emilia Evasic. Smutny, Stahr and Lewis each cracked a pair of doubles. All three each scored one and drove in one. Brodersen and Evasic each had one double among their two-hit production, with Brodersen scoring one and driving in one while Evasic scored one. Chatt also hit safely for the locals. Jarzynka scored a run and drove in a run.

The Tigers were scheduled to travel to Pender to take part in the Northeast Nebraska Vipers triangular on Thursday, Aug. 31, which also featured the Cuming County Cadets, the co-op of West Point-Beemer and Bancroft-Rosalie.

Saturday morning they returned home to host Omaha Mercy. The whirlwind season continued Tuesday when they traveled to David City for the Blue River triangular which also features Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. The Tigers then host Wayne on Thursday and on Saturday morning they host a triangular with Malcolm and Raymond Central beginning at 10 a.m.