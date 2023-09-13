After nearly a week away from competition, Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team got back into it in a big way last week.

Back on the court at the Jean Groth Classic on Aug. 31, the Tigers dropped matches to solid teams from Guardian Angels, Central Catholic, 25-13, 25-13, and Wakefield, 26-24 and 25-8. Taryn Sheets led the Tiger attack on Thursday, posting five kills against GACC and three against Wakefield,

The Tigers bounced back on Saturday to claim two of three matches. A 25-17, 25-23 loss to Wayne was offset by victories over East Husker Conference rivals Pender 25-9 and 25-8 and Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10. The Tigers were runners-up in the Bronze Division to the Blue Devils.

Emily Stansberry and Keira Pensyl notched five kills apiece against Wayne as Addysen Lytle passed out 13 assists. Stansberry and Preslee Hansen each recorded three ace serves, libero Donnie Seeley led the defesne with eight digs.

Five kills from Stansberry and four from Pensyl paced the Tigers against Bancroft-Rosalie as Lytle clicked for 17 assists. Pensyl added a team-high 13 digs.

Stansberry and Bella Roche accounted for five kills apiece and the Tigers combined for 20 in the win over Pender. Lytle passed out 12 assists. She, Stansberry and Seeley logged five digs apiece.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Tigers kept rolling with a triangular win at Shelby-Rising City where they downed Twin River and the host Huskies, both in straight sets.

Sheets exploded for 10 kills while hitting at a .438 clip against S-RC. Seeley recorded 11 digs. Hansen and Pensyl added eight each.

Roche led the way against twin River with six kills. Stansberry and Hansen added five each as Ady Mills dished out 16 assists. Seeley’s 12 digs and 10 more from Hansen paced the defense.

The Tigers, now 5-3 on the year, were slated for action last Saturday at the Boone Central Invitational in Albion before visiting West Point-Beemer tonight (Tuesday) for an East Husker Conference contest. On Thursday, the Tigers host Louisville before hosting the Tiger Invitational on Saturday. Participating schools include: Bancroft-Rosalie, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Conestoga, Elkhorn Valley, Fort Calhoun, Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Omaha Roncalli Catholic. Matches start at 9 a.m.