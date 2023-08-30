Cayle Klein’s tenure as Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball coach got off to a good start last week. Her Tigers swept Lyons-Decatur Northeast at home in the season opener. The win followed a four-set victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in a jamboree contest Monday on the Raiders’ court.

Thursday night’s 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 win didn’t come easily. Klein said she was proud of her team for not giving up, especially in the third set when errors started to plague the Tigers.

“If we cut down on our errors, that makes it a different game,” Klein said. “We have to make teams earn points, not give them away.”

The first set was all Tigers as L-D errors helped the home team race to a quick end. Klein’s team broke open the second set with a late rally, but things started to change in the third.

Kills by Aubrey Andersen and Bailey Tuttle helped push the Cougars to a 21-16 lead.

A kill from Kiera Pensyl helped the Tigers regain some momentum. Pensyl then reeled off three straight points on serve to pull the Tigers within a point at 21-20.

A passing error gave the Cougars the ball back with a 22-20 lead.

Kills by Bella Roche and Emily Stansberry knotted the score at 22-22.

The teams traded errors before a net serve by the Cougars pushed Tekamah-Herman to match point. An ace serve that clipped the top of the net before going over ended the match in the Tigers’ favor.

Taryn Sheets led the Tigers with seven kills, Pensyl and Roche added six each as Addysen Lytle dished out 24 assists.

Pensyl, whom Klein said is much improved after leading the team in weight room appearances over the off-season, also led the Tigers with nine digs.

Lytle and Pensyl posted four ace serves apiece as the Tigers accounted for 15 aces as a team.

Andersen notched six kills for the Cougars, Tuttle added five.

The 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16 win at Logan View Aug. 21 was a preview of the Tigers diversified offense.

Lytle passed out 31 assists to a fleet of Tiger hitters. Pensyl led the way with 11 kills, Stansberry added nine as the Tigers recorded 45 kills as a team.

Klein’s team is off until Thursday when they take part in the Jean Groth Classic. One of the top early-season tournaments in northeast Nebraska, the tournament’s opening night features two three-team pools playing a triangular in the two gyms at Wisner-Pilger and Pender. Results from those matches are used to seed three-four-team brackets for play on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Tigers head to Shelby for a triangular with Shelby-Rising City and Twin River. Matches start at 5:30 p.m.