One big play at the beginning, one crucial first down at the end and a whole lot of defense in between carried Tekamah-Herman’s football team to an 8-6 win over Centennial Friday night at Utica. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Tigers who improved to 1-1 on the young season. Centennial dipped to 0-2.

The seats were barely warm at Bronco Stadium when the Tigers found themselves in the lead.

On the third play from scrimmage, quarterback Spencer Pagels linked up with Dylan Petersen for a 66-yard touchdown pass. Pagels lofted a deep ball over the middle, hitting Petersen in stride near midfield behind the Bronco defense. The junior wide receiver then outraced Centennial’s secondary to the goal line.

Pagels then strolled into the end zone for the two-point conversion, putting the Tigers in front 8-0 with 10:10 left in the first quarter.

The big play accounted for three-fourths of Tekamah-Herman’s offense for the contest, but it was all the scoring they would need thanks to a stout defense that forced Centennial to drive the ball. Jessen Booth and Gabe Stock were in on seven tackles apiece for the Tiger defense, Alex Braniff added five stops as the game turned into a battle for field position.

For their part, the Broncos continued to improve their position in both halves. With 1:42 left in the first half, a Centennial punt pinned the Tigers at their own 9-yard line. After three runs gained only two yards, a blocked punt gave Centennial the ball at the T-H 6 with 7.8 seconds left in the half. Two fade plays aimed at 6-foot-4 wide receiver Alex Hirschfeld were well defended by Tekamah-Herman’s 6-foot-3 defensive back Reece Williams. Bronco quarterback Sam Ehlers’ third down pass to the wide side of the field also fell incomplete, sending the Tigers into halftime with an 8-0 lead.

Centennial took the second half kickoff and marched 60 yards in nine plays for the potential game-tying score. Workhorse running back Ryan Richters keyed the drive with a 30-yard gain on the first play. He finished the game with 102 hard-earned yards on 24 carries.

Owen Naber scored the touchdown on a reverse from the 9-yard line and the Broncos lined up for the two-point conversion. After making the biggest play of the first half, Petersen also made one of the biggest plays of the second when he stopped Bronco wide receiver Jordan Wagner short of the goal on the two-point try.

From there, the Broncos again started squeezing the game into Tekamah-Herman’s end of the field.

Taking a punt at their own 30 with 5:25 left in the game, the Broncos looked to mount one more drive. Four runs from Richter advanced the ball to the Tiger 39, but a holding call looked to short-circuit the drive. Facing a third-and-17 from the T-H 45, Ehlers found Naber on a late crossing pattern for a first down at the Tiger 18.

Centennial went back to Richters for another carry, but he was stacked up at the left side of the line by a host of tacklers and lost control of the ball. Pagels recovered for the Tigers, stopping the threat.

But they still had to run out the last 1:53. Facing third-and-11 at the 17, Pagels took off around the left end, bounced off a would-be tackler and picked up another couple of yards before stepping out of bounds at the 28, enough for a fresh set of downs.

The Tigers look to win two games in a row for the first time since 2014 when they host Ponca Friday night. The Indians are 2-0 after beating Archbishop Bergan 24-21 last Friday.

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

The Scoreboard

Tekamah-Herman 8 0 0 0— 8

Centennial 0 0 6 0— 6

First Quarter

T-H—Petersen, 66-yard pass from Pagels (Pagels run) 10:10

Third Quarter

Cen—Naber, 9-yard run (run failed) 7:27