Tekamah-Herman’s best offensive night of the 2023 football season was far overshadowed by a better one.

The visitors from Ponca rolled up 427 yards of offense, including 230 on the ground, while pounding out a 34-0 win.

Coach Brandon Jansen’s Tigers slipped to 1-2 and stand in third place among District 3 teams. District games are slated to start in two weeks,

The Indians improved to 3-0 and joined traditional powers Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek as unbeaten teams in District 4.

For their part, the Tigers put together 188 yards of offense, boosted by 142 yards from the passing game. Starting quarterback Spencer Pagels was 4-of-6 for 47 yards before being forced from the game with an injury late in the first half. Sophomore Parke Loftis was 8-16 for 95 yards and was intercepted once.

Jansen said his team is showing progress, “but the effort and duty for each play needs to be consistent all the way around. We know we can make some plays. Being consistent can help us stay in games right into the fourth quarter.”

The visitors didn’t have as much difficulty finding the end zone, scoring on each of their first four possessions. Dalton Lamprecht scored on a 55-yard run straight up the hashmark on Ponca’s second play from scrimmage to open the scoring with 9:55 left in the first quarter. The big play accounted for most of Lamprecht’s team-high 80 rushing yards on the night.

Brady Carnell’s three-yard run at the 2:05 mark helped the Indians to a 14-0 lead.

Taking over on downs at the Tiger 38 early in the second quarter, Ponca quarterback Austin Dendinger hit Tucker McGill for a 37-yard gain. Ben Bodlak scored on the next play for a 21-0 lead.

That’s when the Tiger offense started to get untracked.

Pagels engineered an 11-play drive from his own 18 that fizzled out at the Ponca 25.

The big play was a 25-yard strike over the middle to senior end Reece Williams who reeled in seven passes on the night for 114 yards.

Facing a second-and-5 from the Ponca 33, the Indians effectively put the game out of reach with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Dendinger to Lamprecht.

Early in the third period, Dendinger linked up with Lamprecht again, but Williams forced a fumble at the Tiger two-yard line that was recovered by Landon Miller. But hampered by a holding penalty, the Tigers were forced to punt seven plays later from their own 10. Lamprecht’s 32-yard return had Ponca in business at the T-H 14. Carnell scored the second of his two touchdowns two plays later.

Loftis then strung together a 12-play drive that stalled out deep in Ponca territory when his fourth down run was short of a first down by the length of a football outside the Ponca 5-yard line.

Cooper Langley’s fourth down sack of Dendinger at the Tiger 45 quelled another Ponca drive marred by the loss of running back Heydon Velez who was taken from the field by rescue squad after suffering a broken ankle.

Loftis marched his team again, moving from his own 45 to the Ponca 23. An interception at the Ponca 5 with just over three minutes left ended the last Tiger possession.

All told, nine of Ponca’s 44 plays went for more than 15 yards.

Jansen said Tiger coaches have been pushing a “clean your own room” mindset which means, he said, each individual taking care of his responsibilities in all phases of the game.

“Defensively we have to trust each other, and know that we can rely on each other,” he added. “This is something mentally we are still working to perfect.”

The Tigers look to get back into the win column when they visit Malcolm Friday night. The Clippers are 2-1 after dropping a 28-20 decision at Oakland-Craig last Friday.

Kickoff at Malcolm High School is set for 7 p.m.

The Scoreboard

Ponca 14 14 6 0—34

Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 0— 0

First Quarter

Ponca—Lamprecht, 55-yard run (Carnell kick) 9:55

Ponca—Carnell, 3-yard run (Carnell kick) 2:05

Second Quarter

Ponca—Bodlak, 1-yard run (Carnell kick) 11:29

Ponca—Lamprecht, 67-yard pass from Dendlinger (Carnell kick) 5:34

Third Quarter

Cen—Carnell, 14-yard run (pass failed) 4:13